How gorgeous is this house? Come take a tour of this model home, Belle Isle with me!!!!

Join me Saturday (September 22nd) at Fortunes Landing Grand Opening Model Event from Simply Home. I will be there Noon to 2pm.

There will be music, the Beach Fries Food Truck, treats and tons of prizes.

When you take a tour of the model, Belle Isle you can try to win WFLS Fest tickets featuring Dustin Lynch.

I would love to meet you so come on out say hi and try to win some WFLS Swag too!