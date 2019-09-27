      Weather Alert

Come See Me Saturday!

Sep 27, 2019 @ 10:00am

Join me Saturday (9/28) in King George at the brand new Wendy’s from 9am to 11am.

The address is:  6472 Consumer Row

(Right off 301 in front of Goodwill).

This brand new Wendy’s will feature a modern dining area, mobile ordering on the Wendy’s app, and a FREE Wi-Fi bar.

Be one of the first 100 people in line who make a purchase and win FREE food from Wendy’s for a year!

PS.  Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back!

I would love to meet you so come say hi and try to win some prizes like Wendy’s Gift Cards, WFLS Fest tickets, State Fair Tickets and more!

