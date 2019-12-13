Come See Me Saturday!

Pohanka Nissan of Fredericksburg is giving the community a great opportunity to help many amazing charities this holiday season. All you have to do is vote! I will be at Pohanka from 10am to Noon tomorrow.
From now until Saturday, December 14th, cast your vote for your favorite tree at Pohanka Nissan of Fredericksburg by like our tree at Facebook page. Yes, all your votes will count by doing both! If you visit the dealership, you will also be able to bid to win your favorite tree to take home.
I hope the WFLS, St. Jude tree is your favorite! I helped decorate it and it’s filled with St. Jude Ornaments.
All proceeds from the WFLS tree will go St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.