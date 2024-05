Join me tomorrow, 5/11 at Lowe’s in Culpeper from 9am-11am. The address is: 15150 Montanus Drive.

Lowe’s in Culpeper now has animal feed for your farm animals from Farm Eats.

Stop at the WFLS tent and register for your chance to win Oliver Anthony tix for his sold out show next Friday, 5/17. Plus, I will have little rubber chickens for my chicken fans.

Come get a picture with me and we can talk chickens!!!! I’ll see you tomorrow with 93.3, WFLS.