Come see all the WFLS DJ’s on Saturday…

WFLS Cares so much about our community. For the last several weeks with your help we have been filling up boxes with items for the Thurman Brisben Center as well as raising awareness for our neighbors in need.

Join us this Saturday at the Thurman Brisben Center from 10am-2pm. We will be taking cash donations and items.

Items in Need:



39 and 13-gallon trash bags

Toilet paper

Hand dish soap—URGENT NEED

Coffee–URGENT NEED

Creamer—URGENT NEED

Sugar—URGENT NEED

Ranch dressing

Salt and pepper

Powdered laundry detergent

Napkins

Shaving razors

Men’s white undershirts—all sizes

Liquid cleaners- Pine Sol, Mr. Clean, Lysol, Windex etc.

Copy paper

Diapers- size 4 and up

Shampoo and Conditioner

Latex and non-latex gloves

Salad dressings

Ladies pajamas—all sizes

Adult long johns—all sizes

About the Brisben Center:

The Thurman Brisben Center is an 80-bed emergency shelter for homeless, women, children and men. Open 24/7 each day of the year, it has 20 beds for women, 28 for men, and 32 in eight family-style units. At no cost to them, residents have access to three meals a day, showers, laundry facilities, a computer lab, infirmary, meditation room, children’s activity room and playground. Assistance is available with housing, employment, medical concerns, day care, children’s schooling, and more. The Center manages all this at a cost of $33 per night per individual.

Founded in 1988 by area churches as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, the Center in 2005 moved to a new 16,000 square foot, ADA compliant facility on the bus line in Fredericksburg’s Battlefield Industrial Park. Clean, safe and secure, it functions as a temporary home while clients work, with our hand-up approach, to obtain healthy housing.

In FY 2018, the Brisben Center sheltered 590 residents; 166 single females, 253 single males, 90 children, 58 families and 47 veterans. In the past decade, over 7,000 individuals found respite as they worked to build a bridge to their new home.