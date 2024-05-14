Congratulations to Punxsutawney Phil & Phyllis on Their Two New Babies!

Even baby groundhogs deserve a celebration! Especially when born to “famous” parents.

The famed. weather-predicting groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil and his groundhog partner were discovered in late March to have had two “kits” aka baby groundhogs. On Mother’s Day, Phil’s human handler’s decided to announce on social media the name of the two kits which go along with the theme of the weather predicting family: Sunny and Shadow.

Sunny is a female, Shadow a male. And if I do say so myself, very adorable. So the question then becomes, are these kids Phil’s replacement when the time comes for weather predicting? Not exactly… According to the vice president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, “These kits of his are not replacements, they’re not the heir apparent. Sunny and Shadow will not be part of the ceremony — it’s still Phil’s job. There’s still only one Punxsutawney Phil.”

So while the kits may not be following in Dad’s shadow (get it?) they are still born to royalty and have a lot to live up to. The groundhog family lives in a climate-controlled burrow at the local library. Find more information here.