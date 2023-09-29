Conner Smith is engaged to girlfriend Leah Thompson

Congratulations are in order for Conner Smith, who got engaged to his girlfriend, Leah Thompson, on Tuesday.

Leah and Conner shared the news with followers via a collaborative Instagram carousel post, which featured picturesque photos of their engagement.

“Still can’t get over last night… 9/26/23 [ring emoji],” Leah wrote in the caption.

Conner also posted an Instagram Reel of their engagement, further detailing the special moment over an unreleased song he penned for his new fiancée.

“My girlfriend always wanted her grandma’s diamond as her wedding ring,” he writes via onscreen text in the Reel. “So I asked her to marry me on what would have been her grandmother’s 90th birthday.”

“Even before she was my girlfriend, I knew I would marry Leah Grace one day if she ever let me…@_leahthompson Thank you for trusting me with your heart,” Conner adds in the caption of Leah, who also starred as his love interest in the “Take It Slow” music video.

Conner is currently approaching the top 20 on the country charts with “Creek Will Rise.”

Tickets to his upcoming Creek Will Rise Tour can be purchased now at connersmithmusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.