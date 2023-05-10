Corey Kent is glad Texas, Nashville country are finally merging at the ACMs

With the ACM Awards being held in Texas this year, rising artist Corey Kent is particularly hopeful that the longtime rivalry between Texas and Nashville country is diminishing.

“I think it’s just alluding to Texas and Red Dirt country and Nashville country and how there’s always been a bit of a divide there. It’s really cool to watch the country music community as a whole come together and it feels like there’s less divide than ever, which I think is really cool,” Corey shares with ABC Audio.

He continues, “Guys like Cody Johnson are performing at the ACMs, and I think great music is great music no matter where you’re based out of. I’m just excited to kind of see these two worlds that I love merging.”

While the country newcomer isn’t nominated this year, he’s declared himself a winner because of how close he is to The Star in Frisco, Texas, where the ACMs are being held.

“I live in Frisco with a Frisco ZIP code and the ACMs are here in Frisco, five minutes from my house,” says Corey. “I feel like I am the true winner of the ACMs because I get to go sleep in my own bed after this. And I don’t think anyone else is saying that right now.”

Corey’s debut single, “Wild As Her,” is in the top three and ascending the country charts.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

