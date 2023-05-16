Corey Kent on his first number one: “There is always hope”

Corey Kent‘s “Wild As Her” is sitting atop the country charts this week.

The track is Corey’s debut single on country radio and the first number-one song of his career.

“It’s been a hell of a ride to wind up here,” says Corey. “You couldn’t write a crazier script: Getting dropped, moving to Texas, working in motorcycle shops & pavement companies to provide, playing a regular gig performing in a Mexican restaurant, praying for opportunity, touring relentlessly, & trying to defy all the odds…”

“Today is bigger than my first #1,” he continues. “Today, I get to wave the pirate flag for all of us relentless dreamers from the mountain top, as an example that no matter how hard it gets, there is always hope. I’ll never forget this one.”

To celebrate this milestone, Corey’s released a surprise live version of “Wild As Her” recorded during his show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Wild As Her” is the lead single from Corey’s upcoming album, BLACKTOP. The 10-song record drops June 2 and is available for preorder now.

