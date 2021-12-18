Country Christmas: Non-Stop Christmas Music

From our Elves at
Starting at 10:00AM on Christmas Eve, running through 1:00PM on Christmas Day…we’re playing wall-to-wall Christmas music.
Hear some of your Christmas favorites performed by today’s country music superstars like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce.
And you’ll hear from country music legends like George Strait, Martina McBride, Alabama, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and many more!
In addition, we’ll play your all-time favorite Christmas songs sung by Brenda Lee, Gene Autry, Burl Ives and Bobby Helms.
This non-stop Christmas is perfect to have on during Christmas Eve dinner or when you’re opening presents Christmas morning! It’s OUR gift to you this Christmas!