Country Music Association partners with Discovery to create a free resource for students and educators

Courtesy of the Country Music Association

The Country Music Association (CMA) has always been a huge supporter of music education across the country, and now, they’re partnering with Discovery to create a video series benefiting students and the educators who help them learn to love music.

Called Working in Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental, the free series spotlights some of the music industry’s behind-the-scenes members. First up is Aaron Farmer, the musical director for Florida Georgia Line. Future videos will spotlight Alec Takahashi — creative director/lighting designer for Thomas Rhett — and Reach LLC Owner and President Lindsay Bertelli.

Country stars have always turned out to help support the CMA’s initiatives in music education. Their ambassador program brought acts like Jimmie Allen, Ashley McBryde and Lindsay Ell to the cause to formulate lesson plans, make special appearances in schools and more.

To learn more about the CMA’s new Discovery partnership, visit its website.

