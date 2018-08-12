Country Music Showcase Rules and Restrictions

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

COUNTRY MUSIC SHOWCASE CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): 93.3 WFLS 616 Amelia Street, Fredericksburg VA 22401 (“Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Country Music Showcase contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around August 13, 2018 at 12:00 AM ET and ends at 11:59PM ET on or about September 27, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is 11:59PM August 17, 2018. Voting commences on August 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET and ends at August 31, 2018 at 11:59pm. The top 8 voted bands will be contacted by Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are in the bands submitted and 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of 93.3 WFLS (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY, RI and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Bands must submit a single .mp3 for consideration at wfls.com. Each recording will be reviewed and must be approved by Promotions Director before being put on the station website. Do not include explicative language recordings. The station will not guarantee to play any recordings on the station or live stream. Music that is deemed inappropriate by the station will not be considered for voting.

Entrants must be available to perform on September 18th or 19th 2018 for the live competition portion and must be available to perform September 29, 2018 at WFLS Fest. If entrants are unable to perform, the runner up or band in the next position will get that spot in the competition. Only eight (8) top voted bands after online voting will perform in the live competition held at Colonial Tavern on September 18th and 19th from 7pm ET until 10pm ET. If one of the top 8 bands are unable to perform, we will move to the 9th band. Each night, based on judge voting and listener participation live voting, one band will be selected. After the two (2) nights, two (2) bands will be listed on WFLS.com for voting. The top voted band will be announced on air on September 27, 2018. That band will open at WFLS Fest. The timing for the festival performance is TBD and will be updated once known by the promoter.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA INTERNET – Go to www.wfls.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, and .mp3 in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes : Opening act for WFLS Fest on September 29, 2018. Including promotion on the radio station prior to the event and logo and photos on the website, wfls.com. Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

The initial 8 bands to perform at the live performance will be voted on on wfls.com. Listeners will go to the website and vote. The top 8 bands move through.

The nights of the live performances, the bands will be judged by two (2) live judges and audience ballots. The live judges will judge on a numerical scale based on the following:

Planning/Preparadness 20 points

Originality 30 points

Interaction with Audience 10 points

Quality of Performance 20 points

Presentation 20 points

The judges scores will be tallied and added to the audience ballots to create a final score. This final score will determine the winner for the night. In the event of a tie, the judges will make the final determination on winner.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.