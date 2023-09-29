93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Country People’s Choice Awards: The winners

September 29, 2023 1:48AM EDT
Allen Clark/NBC

The first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, aired live on NBC from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, September 28.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023
Morgan Wallen

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023
Jelly Roll

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023
Lainey Wilson

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023
Dan + Shay

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023
Jelly Roll

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023
Blake Shelton

THE SONG OF 2023 
“Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023
“Save Me.” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023
“Just Say I’m Sorry,” P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

THE ALBUM OF 2023
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023
“wait in the truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023
Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time World Tour

COUNTRY MUSIC ICON AWARD
Toby Keith

COUNTRY CHAMPION AWARD
Wynonna Judd

