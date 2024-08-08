Country stars are raving about Morgan Wallen’s unreleased track
Morgan Wallen‘s dropped an unreleased track, and it’s got fellow country singers raving about it.
“Mr Don’t Miss,” Jelly Roll commented on Morgan’s Instagram Reel.
“THIS THAT S***,” Bailey Zimmerman said with an OK hand and fire emoji.
George Birge also used a fire emoji and wrote, “Damn buddy.”
“Gosh nobody is as good as you,” newcomer Anne Wilson raved.
Morgan’s as-yet-untitled song is a heartbreak ballad that finds him feeling bittersweet about how his ex has moved on.
“I hate it’s the truth/ Baby you never do when we’re alone together/ But it was good to see you smile/ Girl you know it’s been a while/ It was good to see you smile/ Even if it was just for the picture,” Morgan sings melancholically over an acoustic-leaning production.
You can hear the full unreleased track now on Morgan’s Instagram.
Morgan’s latest album is 2023’s One Thing at a Time, which was followed up with “Lies Lies Lies” and the chart-topping Post Malone-assisted “I Had Some Help.”
