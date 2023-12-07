93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Cozy up in Tribe Kelley’s new Back Home Collection

December 7, 2023 4:15PM EST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

The Brian Kelley and Brittney Kelley-founded Tribe Kelley has teamed up with outdoor lifestyle brand Mossy Oak to launch its Back Home Collection.

Proudly made in the U.S., items in this series include hoodies, drawstring pants, joggers, trucker hats and leggings. Most of the products come in three colors: black, desert mirage and safety orange.

You can stay warm this fall and winter season or get your Christmas shopping going now by heading to the Tribe Kelley website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Cozy up in Tribe Kelley’s new Back Home Collection appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
8:09pm
Jingle Bell RockBrenda Lee
8:07pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
8:02pm
SummertimeKenny Chesney
7:59pm
SixteenThomas Rhett
7:56pm
View Full Playlist