93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Create your own country music-inspired ornaments

November 29, 2023 4:15PM EST
Share
Getty Images

Think your Christmas tree needs fresh new ornaments? Then make plans to create your own from scratch at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

On December 17, the museum is hosting a two-hour ornament-making session at its Taylor Swift Education Center. The all-ages event will give visitors the chance to decorate a wooden, die-cut instrument with paint and sequins or dream up something from scratch. 

Entry is included with every museum admission ticket purchased.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Any Man Of MineShania Twain 1996
10:16am
Hell Of A ViewEric Church
10:14am
White HorseChris Stapleton
10:10am
I Dont Want This Night To EndLuke Bryan
10:06am
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
10:03am
View Full Playlist