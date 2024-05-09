CSA Box #1

It’s time for CSA boxes with C&T Produce.

Look at all the shares waiting to be picked up from the Farm Tent Stand in Stafford! So exciting.

I picked up my first CSA box and it is packed full of so many goodies.

This weeks share will contain:

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Onions

Cabbage

Swiss Chard

Lettuce

Carrots

Spring Onions

I picked up a small box and here’s everything that was in it. You can’t get any fresher than this. Straight from the farm to my table.

There’s still plenty of starter plants for your garden too.

Look at all those plants!

If you signed up for a CSA or won one from WFLS here is the pickup schedule per location.

Long Market/Sundays 8-1

Dale City/Sundays 8-1

Fredericksburg/Tuesdays 9-1

Ricks & Vans/Tuesdays 9-6

Stafford (218/Ferry Rd.)/Wednesdays 9-6

Del Webb/Thursdays 8-1

Manassas/Saturdays 8-2

Spotsylvania/Saturdays 8-1

King George/Saturdays 8-12

Culpeper/Saturdays 730-12

Kingstowne/Fridays 3-7

Lisa also included a recipe in the CSA email which you can use some of the produce from this weeks CSA in.

Favorite Salad:

8 cups lettuce, torn or chopped 1 yellow pepper, chopped into 1/4” pieces 1/2 orange peppers, chopped into 1/4” pieces 1/2 red onion, sliced 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled 1 cup chopped toasted pecans 1/2 cup craisins 1/4 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds) Balsamic Dressing 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar 1/2 cup olive oil 2 tbsp. maple syrup 1 tsp. honey dijon mustard (substitute regular dijon) Pinch salt & pepper Poppyseed Dressing 1/4 cup white wine vinegar 3 tbsp. honey 1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. poppyseeds 1/2 tsp. salt 1/2 tsp. dry mustard 1/3 cup mayonnaise 1/2 tsp. lemon zest 1 tbsp. finely grated sweet onion 1 tsp. dijon mustard 1 tbsp. lemon juice 1/2 cup olive oil INSTRUCTIONS Place all salad ingredients into a large bowl and toss well to mix. Balsamic Dressing Combine all ingredients into a glass jar and shake to mix. Poppyseed Dressing In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Store in glass jar in refrigerator. Combine one 1 cup of balsamic dressing with 1 cup of poppyseed dressing. Whisk until combined. Drizzle over salad. Serve with additional side dish of dressing to top up the salad as desired. Combine poppyseed and balsamic together and mix 1:1 ratio.

Now my fridge is packed with fresh produce and I love it. I can’t wait to use it up.