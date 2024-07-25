C&T Produce CSA Box #12

This weeks share contains:

I also purchased some fresh cherries and a cucumber.

The spotlight this week is Nectarines! Lisa included recipe.

Grilled Pork Chops with Nectarine Chili Salsa

Ingredients

2 nectarines, pitted and diced

1 ripe tomato, seeded and diced

¼ cup diced onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

salt to taste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 (4 ounce) boneless pork loin chops

Directions

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Lightly oil grate, and set 4 inches from the heat.

To make the salsa, place the nectarines, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and red pepper flakes in a bowl; toss to blend. Season to taste with salt. Cover, and refrigerate 30 minutes to blend flavors.

Stir the cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Place the olive oil in a small bowl. Brush the pork chops with oil, and season both sides evenly with the cumin mixture.

Place pork loin chops on the preheated grill. Cook until lightly browned and juices run clear, about 4 minutes on each side. Place pork chops on serving plates, and top with a generous spoonful of salsa.

It has been said:

The ascorbic acid in nectarines fights infection and repairs cartilage and bones, making them ideal for athletes. The bright red colour of nectarines comes from their abundant beta carotene, which is important for healthy skin, teeth and bones.