C&T Produce CSA Box #13

August 1, 2024 9:50AM EDT
C&T Produce CSA Box #13
CSA Box #13 from C&T Produce
It’s week #13 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.
This weeks share contains:
Tomatoes
Onions
Potatoes
Sweet Corn
Carrots
Zucchini
Cantaloupe or Watermelon   (Lisa was out of cantaloupe at the stand so I grabbed a Watermelon).
Peaches
I also saw there was two containers of cherries so I bought them.  They are a quick, delicious snack.
Cherries from C&T Produce
The spotlight this week is peaches!

Peach Burrata Caprese

Ingredients

3 large fresh peaches, halved and pitted

2 (4 ounce) balls burrata cheese

fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze, or more to taste

cracked black pepper to taste

Directions

Heat a grill pan on the stove over medium-high heat, or use your outdoor grill!!!!

Grill peaches just long enough for to get grill marks and begin to caramelize on the surface, about 3 minutes.

In a bowl or serving platter, place 2 balls of burrata cheese in the center and cut or tear open so cheese can ooze out naturally.

Assemble peaches and the basil around burrata. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze; grind a small amount of black pepper on top.

