C&T Produce CSA Box #13

The spotlight this week is peaches!

Ingredients

3 large fresh peaches, halved and pitted

2 (4 ounce) balls burrata cheese

fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze, or more to taste

cracked black pepper to taste

Directions

Heat a grill pan on the stove over medium-high heat, or use your outdoor grill!!!!

Grill peaches just long enough for to get grill marks and begin to caramelize on the surface, about 3 minutes.

In a bowl or serving platter, place 2 balls of burrata cheese in the center and cut or tear open so cheese can ooze out naturally.

Assemble peaches and the basil around burrata. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze; grind a small amount of black pepper on top.