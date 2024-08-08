C&T Produce CSA Box #14

There’s only 4 more CSA boxes left for the season. My husband and I have definitely enjoyed all the farm fresh produce each week. It tastes so much better than anything you get from the grocery store. We are even eating healthier because I am planning meals around what we get in the box. In fact, we are both losing weight.

Here is #14 of our CSA share from

This weeks share contains:

The spotlight this week is on tomatoes.

The recipe Lisa shared is for GAZPACHO.

Gazpacho or gaspacho, also called Andalusian gazpacho, is a cold soup and drink made of raw, blended vegetables. It originated in the southern regions of the Iberian peninsula and spread into other areas. Gazpacho is widely eaten in Spain and Portugal, particularly during hot summers, since it is refreshing and cool.

What you will need:

4 to 5 slices stale artisan bread, crust removed

Water

5 large ripe tomatoes, about 2 pounds

1/2 English cucumber, peeled, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 green pepper, cored, seeded, roughly chopped

2 green onions, trimmed, roughly chopped, more for garnish

2 garlic cloves, peeled, roughly chopped

Evoo

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, optional if you like spicy

Pinch sugar

Small handful fresh mint leaves, torn or chopped

What you do:

Slice the bread slices in a bowl with 1/2 cup of water. Let the bread soak while you work on the tomatoes. Squeeze the bread to ring out any water

Place the tomatoes in a large pot of boiling water for 40 seconds or so. With a slotted spoon, remove the tomatoes from the boiling water and let them cool for about a minute or so. When they are cool enough to handle, gently peel the skins off.

In a large food processor or blender, place the tomatoes with the cucumbers, celery, bell peppers, green onions and garlic. Top with the soaked bread. Pour 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil and the sherry vinegar. Run the processor for a few seconds then add the salt, pepper, cumin, cayenne pepper (optional) and a pinch of sugar; blend.

Test the gazpacho and if it’s too thick, add a little water and blend again until you reach the desired texture.

Transfer to a glass container or large canning jars. Cover tightly and chill in refrigerator.

When ready to serve, give the gazpacho a quick stir then transfer to serving bowls or small glasses. Top with olive oil and a garnish of fresh mint, cilantro and chopped green onions, if you like.