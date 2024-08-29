C&T Produce CSA Box #17

We are on the second to last CSA share for the season.

This weeks share contains:

Crockpot Applesauce

This recipe is super easy and so good!!!! I use it all the time

3 lbs. apples (I use a variety to get the different flavors melded together), cored, peeled and sliced

1/2 c. sugar (optional)

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 c. water