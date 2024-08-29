93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

C&T Produce CSA Box #17

August 29, 2024 9:50AM EDT
CSA box #17 from C&T Produce.
We are on the second to last CSA share for the season.
This weeks share contains:
Potatoes
Onions
Tomatoes
Peaches
Apples
Watermelon
Carrots
Squash

Crockpot Applesauce

This recipe is super easy and so good!!!! I use it all the time

3 lbs. apples (I use a variety to get the different flavors melded together), cored, peeled and sliced

1/2 c. sugar (optional)

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 c. water

  • Place the peeled, sliced apples into the bowl of your crockpot. Sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon over the apples and mix well. Pour the water into the crockpot and place the lid on top. Cook over high heat for four hours.
  • When cooking time is up, remove the lid and mix the apples using a wire whisk, stirring until smooth, or until desired consistency is reached. This applesauce tastes delicious warm!
  • To store, allow the applesauce to cool completely then place in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy!

