C&T Produce CSA Box #2

I picked up CSA Box #2 from C&T Produce.

This weeks share contains:

Lisa also included a recipe in the CSA email which you can use some of the produce from this weeks CSA in.

Strawberry Protein Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cup milk of your choice

1 ripe frozen banana

2 cups strawberries

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender, and blend for 60-120 seconds until you get a smooth and creamy texture.

Taste the smoothie, adding more milk if it is too thick or adding more sweetener if it’s not sweet enough for you. Pour into a cup or mason jar. Enjoy immediately, or store in fridge for up to 24 hours.