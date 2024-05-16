C&T Produce CSA Box #2
May 16, 2024 9:50AM EDT
I picked up CSA Box #2 from C&T Produce.
This weeks share contains:
Tomatoes
Sweet Onions
Potatoes
Lettuce
Cabbage
Carrots
Spring Onions
Strawberries
Lisa also included a recipe in the CSA email which you can use some of the produce from this weeks CSA in.
Strawberry Protein Smoothie
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ cup milk of your choice
1 ripe frozen banana
2 cups strawberries
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons vanilla protein powder
INSTRUCTIONS:
Place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender, and blend for 60-120 seconds until you get a smooth and creamy texture.
Taste the smoothie, adding more milk if it is too thick or adding more sweetener if it’s not sweet enough for you. Pour into a cup or mason jar. Enjoy immediately, or store in fridge for up to 24 hours.
