C&T Produce CSA Box #4

It’s week 4 for the CSA shares.

There’s still a little time left to sign up. Deadline is Saturday, June 1st. All the info can be found here.

Lisa shared with me that they are looking for a driver to drive their box truck for Saturday markets! If you’re interested, please reach out to them.

Here’s CSA Box #4 from C&T Produce.

This weeks share contains:

Potatoes

Tomatoes

Onions

Carrots

Asparagus

Lettuce

Bell Peppers

Blueberries

The farm stand is full of herbs, plants and flowers. So many beautiful flowers so you know I had to pick some up.

Sunflowers and any purple flower will get me anytime. haha

Lisa also included a recipe in the CSA email which you can use some of the produce from this weeks CSA in.