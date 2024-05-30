C&T Produce CSA Box #4
May 30, 2024 9:50AM EDT
It’s week 4 for the CSA shares.
There’s still a little time left to sign up. Deadline is Saturday, June 1st. All the info can be found here.
Lisa shared with me that they are looking for a driver to drive their box truck for Saturday markets! If you’re interested, please reach out to them.
Here’s CSA Box #4 from C&T Produce.
This weeks share contains:
Potatoes
Tomatoes
Onions
Carrots
Asparagus
Lettuce
Bell Peppers
Blueberries
The farm stand is full of herbs, plants and flowers. So many beautiful flowers so you know I had to pick some up.
Sunflowers and any purple flower will get me anytime. haha
Lisa also included a recipe in the CSA email which you can use some of the produce from this weeks CSA in.
Asparagus Fettuccine Carbonara
Ingredients:
S&P
1 cup grated Parmesan
3 large egg yolks
1 pound jumbo asparagus
8 ounces fettuccine
6 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Mix the Parmesan, egg yolks, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of black pepper together in a medium bowl; set aside.
Snap off the woody ends of the asparagus stalks. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the asparagus into thin wide ribbons. Set aside.
Cook the fettuccine in the boiling water according to the package instructions for al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water, then drain.
Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain off all but 2 tablespoons bacon fat from the skillet. Add the crushed red pepper flakes and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to medium low, add the drained pasta and asparagus and toss until well coated and mixed with the bacon.
Whisk 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta water into the egg mixture, then quickly pour it over the pasta and toss to gently cook the eggs and make a creamy sauce. Thin out the mixture with more pasta water as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Garnish with the parsley and more Parmesan if desired.
More about: