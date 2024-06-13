C&T Produce CSA Box #6
June 13, 2024 9:50AM EDT
We are already on week #6 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.
This weeks share will contain:
Carrots
Tomatoes
Onions
Potatoes
Cucumbers
Bell Peppers
Blueberries
Spring Mix
For the recipe this week, Lisa found 40 best carrot recipes. Lisa suggests 3, 5, 11, 12, 13, 34 and 35. I think 1, 3, 4, 8, 12, 14, 20, 27, 29, 31, 35 and 36 sounds delicious.
C&T Produce is now a part of the Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program. S/FMNP vouchers are accepted.
I saw the farm/tent stand had Watermelons. They were huge. I used Steve’s Watermelon Guide to choose the best one.
I also checked out the selection of flowers. I purchased some purple superbells (calibrachoa), rosemary, and parsley plant for my garden.
Here’s everything I got.
