C&T Produce CSA Box #6

We are already on week #6 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.

This weeks share will contain:

Carrots

Tomatoes

Onions

Potatoes

Cucumbers

Bell Peppers

Blueberries

Spring Mix

For the recipe this week, Lisa found 40 best carrot recipes. Lisa suggests 3, 5, 11, 12, 13, 34 and 35. I think 1, 3, 4, 8, 12, 14, 20, 27, 29, 31, 35 and 36 sounds delicious.

C&T Produce is now a part of the Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program. S/FMNP vouchers are accepted.

I saw the farm/tent stand had Watermelons. They were huge. I used Steve’s Watermelon Guide to choose the best one.

I also checked out the selection of flowers. I purchased some purple superbells (calibrachoa), rosemary, and parsley plant for my garden.

Here’s everything I got.