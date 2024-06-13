93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

C&T Produce CSA Box #6

June 13, 2024 9:50AM EDT
C&T Produce CSA #6

We are already on week #6 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.

This weeks share will contain:

Carrots

Tomatoes

Onions

Potatoes

Cucumbers

Bell Peppers

Blueberries

Spring Mix

For the recipe this week, Lisa found 40 best carrot recipes.  Lisa suggests 3, 5, 11, 12, 13, 34 and 35.  I think 1, 3, 4, 8, 12, 14, 20, 27, 29, 31, 35 and 36 sounds delicious.

C&T Produce is now a part of the Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program.  S/FMNP vouchers are accepted.

S/FMNP Sign

I saw the farm/tent stand had Watermelons.  They were huge.  I used Steve’s Watermelon Guide to choose the best one.

Fresh Watermelon

I also checked out the selection of flowers.  I purchased some purple superbells (calibrachoa), rosemary, and parsley plant for my garden.

Flowers and Watermelon

Here’s everything I got.

CSA box and extras

