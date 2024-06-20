93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

C&T Produce CSA Box #7

June 20, 2024
CSA box #7 from C&T Produce
We are already on week #7 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.
This weeks share contains:
Carrots
Tomatoes
Onions
Potatoes
Peaches
Pickling Cucumbers
Cabbage
While I was there I also picked up two green bell peppers for dinner.
Green bell peppers

I also picked up a handful of some English peas.

English peas

 

Lisa found a recipe using potatoes that sounds delicious!

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

  • 4 russet potatoes, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch slices (about 2 pounds)
  • 1 yellow onion, sliced into rings
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups whole milk, room temperature
  • 1 ½ cups mild cheddar cheese, shredded
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly spray an 8×8-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  • Arrange the potatoes and onions in the prepared baking dish, staggering potato and then onion.
  • In a medium-size saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Mix in the flour and salt, and stir constantly with a whisk for one minute. Stir in milk. Cook until mixture has thickened.
  • Stir in cheese all at once, and continue stirring until melted and smooth, about 30-60 seconds.
  • Pour the cheese sauce over the potatoes, and cover the dish with aluminum foil.
  • Bake for 85-90 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
  • For a crisp topping, change the oven setting to broil after the potatoes are baked. Broil until golden brown.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

