C&T Produce CSA Box #8

C&T Produce We are already on week #8 of our CSA share from

This weeks share contains:

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Onions

Eggplant

Baby Tomatoes

Green Beans

Carrots

Squash/Zucchini

Ratatouille The spotlight this week is Eggplant! I think I might be making awith mine.

If you are looking for fresh Watermelons or Cantaloupe, C&T Produce has them!

As always, Lisa shared a recipe for Grilled Eggplant with Parmesan Cheese.

Lisa says she just loves when eggplant starts coming out of their fields!

One of her favorite ways of cooking it is to slice it, toss it in some olive oil (She uses Wegmans Basting Oil because it already has the seasoning in it), then place it on the grill with some aluminum foil. Cook it until soft, top with some grated parmasean and yummmmm!!