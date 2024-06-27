93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

C&T Produce CSA Box #8

June 27, 2024 9:45AM EDT
Share
C&T Produce CSA Box #8
CSA Box #8 from C&T Produce
We are already on week #8 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.
This weeks share contains:
Tomatoes
Potatoes
Onions
Eggplant
Baby Tomatoes
Green Beans
Carrots
Squash/Zucchini
The spotlight this week is Eggplant!  I think I might be making a Ratatouille with mine.
Eggplants at C&T Produce

If you are looking for fresh Watermelons or Cantaloupe, C&T Produce has them!

Watermelons or Cantaloupe

As always, Lisa shared a recipe for Grilled Eggplant with Parmesan Cheese.

Lisa says she just loves when eggplant starts coming out of their fields!

One of her favorite ways of cooking it is to slice it, toss it in some olive oil (She uses Wegmans Basting Oil because it already has the seasoning in it), then place it on the grill with some aluminum foil. Cook it until soft, top with some grated parmasean and yummmmm!!

More about:
buy local
C&T
C&T Produce
csa
csa box
csa share
farm
farm stand
farmers
fruit
healthy
support
tent stand
veggies

Recently Played

Pink SkiesZach Bryan
5:44pm
GoldDierks Bentley
5:41pm
Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
5:38pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
5:34pm
Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)Garth Brooks
5:31pm
View Full Playlist