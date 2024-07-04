C&T Produce CSA Box #9
July 4, 2024 9:50AM EDT
We are already on week #9 of our CSA share from C&T Produce.
This weeks share contains:
Potatoes
Eggplant
Squash
Zucchini
Baby Tomatoes
Peaches
Cantaloupe
I also purchased…
As soon as I saw them, I had to get some sweet cherries! And I needed a carrot, cukes and onions.
The recipe this week that Lisa included…
Lisa said she has not tried this yet but she’s anxious to try it. One of her team members made it and said it was delicious.
Lisa said, cantaloupe bread? Who knew!!! I myself didn’t know you could make a bread with cantaloupe.
Equipment
- Loaf Pan 8.5 x 4.5 x 3 Inch
- KitchenAid Hand Mixer
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1¾ teaspoon cinnamon ground
- 1½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ginger ground
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 cups sugar granulated
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1¾ cups cantaloupe ripe, grated (only the flesh)
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 350 F degrees. Grease and flour two 5×8 inch loaf pans. Combine the flour, cinnamon, salt, ginger, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl.
- With an electric mixer or a whisk, beat the sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla in a bowl until well blended and slightly frothy. Fold in the grated cantaloupe. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and fold until just blended; don’t overmix or your tea cakes will be tough.
- Divide the batter between the loaf pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out dry, about 1 hour.
- Let cool on a rack, then invert. Serve just slightly warm or at room temperature.
Notes
- Recipe yields 2 loaves.
- Nutritional information is per slice and assumes 10 slices per loaf.
- Store your loaf in a large airtight container, freezer bag, or on a cake plate covered with a dome. It’ll last 2-3 days at room temperature or 1 week in the fridge. You can microwave your slices for 5-15 seconds to warm them up just a little bit before digging in.
- Make sure your loaves have cooled down fully before storing them to avoid condensation in the container. I find storing them un-sliced is best for maximizing freshness.
