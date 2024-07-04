C&T Produce CSA Box #9

We are already on week #9 of our CSA share from C&T Produce

This weeks share contains:

Potatoes Eggplant Squash Zucchini Baby Tomatoes Peaches Cantaloupe

I also purchased…

As soon as I saw them, I had to get some sweet cherries! And I needed a carrot, cukes and onions.

The recipe this week that Lisa included…

Spiced Cantaloupe Tea Loaf

Lisa said she has not tried this yet but she’s anxious to try it. One of her team members made it and said it was delicious.

Lisa said, cantaloupe bread? Who knew!!! I myself didn’t know you could make a bread with cantaloupe.

Equipment

Loaf Pan 8.5 x 4.5 x 3 Inch

KitchenAid Hand Mixer

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1¾ teaspoon cinnamon ground

1½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ginger ground

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups sugar granulated

3 large eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1¾ cups cantaloupe ripe, grated (only the flesh)

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 F degrees. Grease and flour two 5×8 inch loaf pans. Combine the flour, cinnamon, salt, ginger, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl.

With an electric mixer or a whisk, beat the sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla in a bowl until well blended and slightly frothy. Fold in the grated cantaloupe. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and fold until just blended; don’t overmix or your tea cakes will be tough.

Divide the batter between the loaf pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out dry, about 1 hour.

Let cool on a rack, then invert. Serve just slightly warm or at room temperature.

Notes