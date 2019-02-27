Culpeper’s 5th Annual Dino-Walk

Back in 2016, I went with my sister, brother-in-law and niece to the Dino-Walk. Ellie loved it so much!

Good news…Passes for the 5th annual Dino-Walk event at Luck Stone Quarry are available beginning this Friday. (March 1st)

This years Dino-Walk will be held on Saturday, July 13th with hour-long tours commencing at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am, 11:00am, and 12:00pm at the Luck Stone Quarry in Culpeper. Passes are $20 per vehicle, with no limit on the number of vehicle occupants! This event does sell out! View the largest set of dinosaur tracks ever discovered in North America! Your pass also gets you and your family into the Museum of Culpeper History.

If you or your kids love dinosaurs you will love this wonderful family event.