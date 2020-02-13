Culpeper’s 6th Annual Dino-Walk
In 2016, I went with my sister, brother-in-law and niece to the Dino-Walk. Ellie loved it so much! On this tour you can discover the largest concentration of dinosaur footprints unearthed in North America!
215 million years ago, during the Triassic Period, dinosaurs roamed our area. Their existence was discovered at the bottom of the quarry in 1989 and it’s open once a year for us to explore. It’s amazing!
This years Dino-Walk will be held on Saturday, September 12th (moved from July) with hour-long tours commencing at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am, 11:00am, and 12:00pm at the Luck Stone Quarry in Culpeper. Passes are $20 per vehicle, with no limit on the number of vehicle occupants! This event does sell out! View the largest set of dinosaur tracks ever discovered in North America! Your pass also gets you and your family into the Museum of Culpeper History.
Passes for the 6th annual Dino-Walk event at Luck Stone Quarry are available beginning Monday, June 1st at 7am.
Facebook event listing can be found here.
If you or your kids love dinosaurs you will love this wonderful family event.