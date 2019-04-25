Dahlgren Dinosaurs…

Did you know there’s dinosaurs in Dahlgren? I’m not kidding. I saw them just the other day.

Of course they are just statues…but how awesome are they? If you have kids that love dinosaurs, I think they will love them.

I have to take my niece here. She will be so happy to see these dinosaurs.

They are so cool.

You can find the dinosaur statues right off 301 after the Dahlgren base on the left. There’s a little convenience store and the dinos are right by the woods. There’s plenty of parking so you’re not in the way visiting the dinos. If you’re coming from Maryland, it’s just past the truck scales on the right.

And this was just announced yesterday…

Dinosaurs are coming to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in DC for “Dino Summer”. They will be there from June through August. Read all about it here.