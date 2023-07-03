93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Dan + Shay confirm their seat arrangement on ‘The Voice’: “It’s two chairs but one button”

July 3, 2023 1:30PM EDT
Country-pop hitmakers Dan + Shay were recently announced as The Voice‘s first coaching duo.

That had some wondering if the pair will be squeezing together on one chair. Fortunately for Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, they’ll have two separate chairs on the show’s upcoming 25th season.

“Listen, people are asking is it two chairs? Is it one? It’s two chairs but one button,” Shay confirms on Instagram. “The double chair!” Dan exclaims in excitement.

Dan + Shay will be joined by returning coaches Reba McEntireJohn Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Season 25 of The Voice will premiere in spring 2024; season 24 of The Voice starts this fall on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

