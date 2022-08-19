93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

‘Dancin’ in the Country’: Tyler Hubbard keeps his solo chapter rolling with a six-song EP

August 19, 2022 1:00PM EDT
Tyler Hubbard is laying the foundation for his solo career with a six-song project, Dancin’ in the Country.

The EP previews Tyler’s debut album, which is set to come out January 2023, and serves as an introduction to the singer’s musical identity as a solo artist. It features Tyler’s current single, “5 Foot 9.”

“Today’s one of the days I have been anticipating since I decided to put out a solo record,” the singer says in a statement. “I’m rehearsing for the fall tour, and now being able to share many of the songs I’m going to perform live as a solo artist is very exciting. I hope the fans like them as much as I do and share in my excitement. I’ll be on the road with my solo material in just a few weeks!”

Dancin’ in the Country’s title track was co-written by Tyler’s soon-to-be tour boss, Keith Urban, as well as songwriters Ross Copperman and Jon Nite. That song also has a new unofficial music video, which premiered on Facebook Friday.

