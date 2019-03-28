Danielle Bradbery – Shallow (Audio) ft. Parker McCollum I love the song “Shallow”. There’s so many versions out. I think Danielle Bradbery did an excellent job on this one. Give it a listen! country versiondanielle bradberygive it a listennew musicparker mccollumshallow SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jake Owen – That’s On Me (Lyric Video) Listen To Win- Bonefish Grill Gift Certificate Meet My Chicken Monday Billy Dean Joins Chloe Channell to Perform Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy” – American Idol 2019 Scotty McCreery – In Between (Audio) Listen to Win- Fredericksburg Brewfest Tickets!