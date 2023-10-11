93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Darius Rucker is livestreaming his Nashville concert

October 11, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Can’t be at Darius Rucker‘s October 14 show in Nashville? Fret not, he’s bringing his show to you.

Darius is teaming up with streaming service Veeps to livestream his final Starting Fires Tour show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. 

“What better way to wrap up the #StartingFiresTour than live streaming it for everyone!! Grab your tickets from @Veeps to watch the boys and I hit the stage at @Ascend_amp on October 14th,” Darius shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tickets are available now at veeps.com.

Darius’ newly released album, Carolyn’s Boy, is out wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Falling TooJet Jurgenmeyers
3:17am
Save MeJelly Roll Ftg Lainey Wilson
3:13am
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
3:10am
Know That By NowRandy Rogers Band
3:07am
My GirlDylan Scott
3:04am
View Full Playlist