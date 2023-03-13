93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Darius Rucker is Starting Fires with fans this summer

March 13, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Darius Rucker is hitting the road this summer on his newly announced Starting Fires tour. 

The 21-city trek will begin in Virginia on June 15 before concluding in Nashville on October 14. Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and country newcomer Drew Green are slated to open for Darius on select U.S. and Canada dates. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, on Darius’ website. VIP packages, which include an exclusive meet & greet and individual photo opportunities with Darius, can also be purchased at VIP Nation.

On the music front, Darius is slated to drop his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, later this year. Early previews of the record include “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart.

