Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett are making guest appearances on this season of ABC’s ‘Big Sky’

By now fans know that Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, play recurring characters on season 3 of ABC drama Big Sky, but they’re not the only ones repping the country format this season.

Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett have been tapped to make cameos in an upcoming episode, according to a report from Deadline. Just like Reba’s character, they’re both playing outdoorsy characters in Helena, Montana, who just might be more than meets the eye.

Darius and Lyle play Tex and Possum, respectively, on the show. Partners on a job in the backwoods of Montana, they’ll be part of unraveling the mystery that dominates this season.

Dubbed Big Sky: “Deadly Trails,” season 3 of the hit drama follows law enforcement officers as they attempt to solve a series of disappearances. At the center of the mystery is Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes, who owns a backpacking and glamping company called Sunny Day Excursions.

While the jury’s still out on whether or not Reba plays a villain, one thing is for sure: there’s more lurking in these woods than even the most seasoned outdoors person might expect.

Big Sky airs Wednesday nights on ABC.

