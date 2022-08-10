Darius Rucker to take the spotlight for new installment of CMT Storytellers

Darius Rucker is the headliner for the next CMT Storytellers, a one-hour concert special featuring performances and never-before-heard stories about how some of the star’s biggest hits came to life.

“There have been so many nights when someone comes up to me after a show and tells me what a song means to them,” Darius recounts, “when they first heard it or how it became a song at a pivotal moment in their life, played at a wedding or even a memorial.”

After establishing himself as the frontman of rock group Hootie & the Blowfish, Darius turned to a solo career in country music in 2008. His episode of CMT Storytellers will feature songs from every era of his career, and underscore the special moments the songs create between the artist and his fans.

“The way music connects and how the story evolves for each person differently is perhaps the coolest aspect of music, which is what makes a show like CMT Storytellers so special as I think we can always use more moments of connection,” Darius continues.

CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker will air on CMT on August 31 at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can catch five encore airings: August 31 at 11 p.m., September 4 at 12 p.m., September 9 at 8 p.m., and September 10 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.