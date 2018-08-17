David Nail and The Well Ravens – In My Head (Official Audio)

David Nail has released the 2nd song of his upcoming album and it’s called “In My Head”.

The song tells the story of David’s very personal struggle with depression. In 2014 David told People magazine “I finally realized I didn’t have to do this on my own. I’m a singer, not a doctor. I decided it was time to seek out help so I made some changes and leaned on other people rather than trying to figure it out all by myself, which is what I had done for years,”.

The new album Only This and Nothing More will be available on Sept. 14th.