Cherry blossom with beautiful bokeh under blue sky,Taipei
The National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers are in the process of creating a safe and pandemic-appropriate schedule of events. The dates of the festival are March 20 to April 11, although it will look quite different to a pre-COVID festival schedule. Instead of in-person events, they’ve put together some virtual events.
The National Park Service has predicted the peak blooms to be anywhere from April 2nd-April 5th. The peak bloom date for DC’s cherry blossoms is defined as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of the Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.