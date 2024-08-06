Deal Delight: Bargain Buzz Lasts 3.5 Hours!

Everyone loves a bargain…for about three and a half hours.

A new survey on everyday expenses reveals that many people experience a genuine thrill when they snag a good deal. The average “post-purchase glow” lasts 216 minutes, or three hours and 36 minutes—because no one wants to do math during a bargain buzz.

About one in three people feel the buzz longer than that, especially if the deal is on happy hour drinks, and 10% say it boosts their mood for the entire day.

Sixty percent of people believe they can find a deal on anything, and 54% consider themselves the best bargain hunter they know. People aren’t shy about sharing their successes either—59% like to brag about getting a great price to their partner, friends, and extended family.

So, what counts as a “good deal?” On average, it’s saving at least 36%.