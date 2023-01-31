93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Denim, Rhinestones & “the molecule”: Carrie’s ready to get back into rotation on tour

January 31, 2023 4:42PM EST
Share
Denim, Rhinestones & “the molecule”: Carrie’s ready to get back into rotation on tour

ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s giving fans a close look at “the molecule” as she gets ready to launch the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. 

“The molecule” is Carrie’s nickname for the orb that levitates her over the crowd for some Pink-level acrobatics during the song “Crazy Angels.” 

“I’m excited to have learned new tricks here,” she teases, as she shows off the complicated piece of gear in a short video on her socials.

Carrie’s tour with Jimmie Allen launches Thursday in Miami and keeps rolling until March 17 in Seattle. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
8:10pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
8:07pm
Boys Round HereBlake Shelton
8:03pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
8:01pm
Shes In Love With The BoyTrisha Yearwood
7:57pm
View Full Playlist