93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Die a Happy Fan? TR’s offering the chance to get up close and personal

February 6, 2023 5:00PM EST
Share
Die a Happy Fan? TR’s offering the chance to get up close and personal

ABC

Thomas Rhett‘s planning something pretty special for a group of lucky fans. 

One grand prize winner and three friends will get to see TR’s rehearsals for the Home Team Tour 23 in Nashville. It includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel and meals. The trip will take place in late April. You can find out more at HomeTeamSweeps.com

Five second-place winners will get two tickets to a show and some free merch. 

TR’s trek kicks off May 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Going Going GoneLuke Combs
3:02am
If Youre Going Through Hell (before The DeRodney Atkins
2:58am
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
2:55am
Til My Last DayJustin Moore
2:48am
I Like It I Love ItTim Mcgraw
2:45am
View Full Playlist