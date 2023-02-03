Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde put on their “Cowboy Boots” for new duet

ABC

Dierks Bentley delivers his ode to “Cowboy Boots” in the latest preview of his forthcoming 10th album.

“When I first really fell in love with country music, Jim Beam and cowboy boots came along for the ride,” Dierks reflects. “I’ve had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they’ve been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride.”

His other companion on the new track is Ashley McBryde.

“Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year,” Dierks says. “I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn’t have to look any further than stage left. She’s the real deal.”

You can check out a new performance video of “Cowboy Boots” now, which was recently shot at the legendary Robert’s Western World on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Dierks’ Gravel & Gold arrives February 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.