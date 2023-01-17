Dierks Bentley bids farewell to Nashville’s iconic Exit/In with “Same Ol’ Me”

ABC

Dierks Bentley‘s marking the end of an era with his new video for “Same Ol’ Me.”

The “Gold” hitmaker shot the performance at Nashville’s iconic Exit/In at the end of last year, shortly before the beloved venue closed.

“It was bittersweet to be in there during the last days of December as they were closing it down,” Dierks reflects. “I felt honored to take a shot with the guys and toast to the history there and turn the lights off.”

Dierks also has a great story about his initial experience in the tiny club.

“My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena. I opened for Asleep at the Wheel before I had a record deal or anything,” he recalls. “A manager was supposed to come watch me play, but they didn’t show up.”

“I had a few too many Busch Lights and passed out under a bench,” Dierks admits. “The last thing I remember hearing was [lead singer] Ray Benson’s booming voice. I woke up around 4:00 a.m. and realized I was all alone!”

“Same Ol’ Me” is the opening track of Dierks’ upcoming 10th album, Gravel & Gold, which arrives February 24.

