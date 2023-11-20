93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Dierks loves his non-alcoholic cocktail mixes

November 20, 2023 4:15PM EST
Share
ABC

Dierks Bentley is teaming with Nashville-based beverage company WithCo Cocktails to bolster the market availability of its non-alcoholic cocktail mixes nationwide.

Made of fresh juices and real botanicals, the collection features nine signature blends — Bouquet, Espresso Martini, Ellis Old Fashioned, Agave Margarita, Hey Girl, Bloody Mary, Ginger Mule, Honey Sour and Paloma — that can be made as a cocktail or mocktail.

“Life is too short for a bad cocktail,” says Dierks. “When I first discovered WithCo during the pandemic, we kept it stocked at the house and then when we went back to work, I added it to my rider on the road too.”

“We do a lot of entertaining, and I don’t want anyone to not enjoy their drink,” he adds. “WithCo totally takes the guesswork out of it.”

To grab Dierks’ favorite WithCo products for your upcoming holiday parties, visit withcococktails.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
5:28pm
The PainterCody Johnson
5:16pm
One Number AwayLuke Combs
5:12pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
5:08pm
Remind MeBrad Paisley W/ Carrie Underwood
5:03pm
View Full Playlist