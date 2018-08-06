Dino Slime at Michael’s Craft Store

I found a FREE event to take my niece on Saturday after we looked at baby chicks at Tractor Supply. Michaels Craft Store in Fredericksburg held a Dino slime event. It was FREE! All I had to do was check in my niece at the register. This is so they know how many kids make the slime.

The young lady who helped the kids was very sweet and patient. Here’s Ellie helping mix the slime.

After Ellie had her slime done she decorated her bag with dino stickers.

Ellie put lots of surprises in her slime. (glitter, beads, poms etc.)

Ellie had a great time making the slime. I don’t think she stopped smiling. haha Best of all…it was FREE.

Check out of events at Michaels to take your little ones to.