DinoWalk Ticket Info

Back in 2016, I went with my sister, brother-in-law and niece to the DinoWalk. Ellie loved it so much!

According to the Museum of Culpeper History…More than 215 million years ago, during the Triassic Period, giant beasts roamed the region that we call home today. Then, in 1989, evidence of their existence was discovered at the bottom of the quarry. Discover the largest quantity of dinosaur footprints discovered in North America during the DinoWalk.

This years DinoWalk will be on August 24th.

If you or your kids love dinosaurs you will love this wonderful family event. There are several dinosaur foot prints to see.

Every year tickets sell out very fast. But to be more fair tickets will be done a different way this year.

Due to high demand, DinoWalk passes for 2024 will be awarded using a lottery system to ensure that everyone who wants a pass has an equal chance of getting a pass. To enter the event lottery, fill out and submit a form between 12:00 AM on Sunday, July 21 and 11:59 PM on Saturday, July 27. The form will be available starting Sunday, July 21.

THE LOTTERY ENTRY FORM WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THIS PAGE BEGINNING SUNDAY, JULY 21.

THE FORM WILL CLOSE ON SATURDAY, JULY 27.

Lottery winners will be notified by email on Monday, July 28. The notification email will include a link to select a tour time and a code to purchase passes. Passes must be purchased within 48 hours or the invitation will expire and be offered to the next applicant.

PLEASE NOTE:

Only one lottery entry will be accepted per household. Please do not submit multiple lottery entries. Multiple entries from the same household will be deleted.

ENTERING THE LOTTERY DOES NOT GUARANTEE GETTING AN EVENT PASS. By entering the lottery, you will have an equal chance with all other entries of receiving an available pass.

Your email address is our primary means for notifying you of lottery results. To ensure you receive important messages related to the lottery, please update your email address and contact information before entering the lottery. Please also check your “spam” or “junk mail” folder for notifications.

Important Dates for the 2024 Event

Lottery Opens: July 21, 2024 (12am EST)

Lottery Closes: July 27, 2024 (11:59pm EST)

Lottery Winners Notified: July 29, 2024

Event Date: August 24, 2024

This years Dino-Walk will be held on Saturday, August 24th at the Luck Stone Quarry in Culpeper. During the DinoWalk you and your kids will view the largest set of dinosaur tracks ever discovered in North America! Be sure to stop in and tour the Museum of Culpeper History.

Event Pass Information

There is no charge for entering the lottery.

Only one application is allowed per household.

Ensure your account contact information is correct and current as your email will be used for lottery and pass communications.

Winners will be notified on July 29, and an email will be sent with a link to select a tour time and a code to purchase passes. The invitation will expire within 48 hours.

Winners of the ticket lottery may purchase a pass for $50.

Tour times for Saturday, August 24 will be 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 12:00 noon, 1:00 PM, and 2:00 PM.

EVENT & SAFETY INFORMATION

Please arrive at Luck Stone Quarry 15 minutes before your scheduled tour time for check-in and to line your vehicle up for the escorted caravan to the dinosaur track site at the base of the quarry. After parking your vehicle, you are free to explore the dinosaur tracks and participate in the activities until signaled to leave.

All members of your party must arrive in a single vehicle for check-in. Please gather your group in your vehicle before driving to the quarry. Please do not plan to meet individuals who may be joining your party at the quarry entrance; parking is not available at the quarry entrance for attendees to park and transfer to another vehicle for the caravan to the quarry base.

The parking area at the base of the quarry is located approximately 100 yards from the dinosaur tracks. The gravel path is on a moderate slope, and the ground surface on both the path and the dinosaur track site is uneven. Please wear appropriate footwear.

THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE. In the event of severe weather, the museum will make the sole decision to cancel the event in consultation with the quarry.

For your safety, all attendees must follow the Luck Stone Quarry safety requirements. This is an active quarry site!

Obey all posted signage.

Do not stop or exit your vehicle during the caravan to and from the base of the quarry.

Do not climb on the rock berms.

Do not approach or climb the rock walls.

Do not throw rocks, debris, or trash into the water.

Swimming, wading, or playing at the water’s edge is prohibited due to rocks and dangerous drop-offs.

Please, NO PETS!

Video from my visit in 2016…