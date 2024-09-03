93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Dirt Cheap” is Cody Johnson’s third #1 hit

September 3, 2024 3:00PM EDT
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Cody Johnson has scored his third #1 hit with “Dirt Cheap.”

It’s the second single off his latest album, Leather, and follows the chart-topping “The Painter” and “‘Til You Can’t.”

“Fans [handshake] Country Radio. Thank you!” Cody shared on social platform X.

Of the emotional “Dirt Cheap” music video, Cody says in a clip, “This story that we’re trying to tell is something I think that’s very relatable to a lot of people. Not only about the type of family that has a place where their roots are and they don’t want to leave that, or to be like the man I hope to be someday on my ranch back in Texas of, ‘Hey, this is where I raised my kids, my horse is buried over there, my dog is buried over here. I’m not leaving, I’d like to lay right down the same ground.’ But also for the point where life’s not guaranteed to us.” 

Coming up, Cody will take his Leather Tour to Rapid City, South Dakota; Billings, Montana; Bossier City, Louisiana; and more.

You can find a full list of dates and grab tickets now at codyjohnsonmusic.com.

