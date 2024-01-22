Do Body Parts Really Predict The Weather?

Ever heard someone say, “I can feel a storm in my joints”? Turns out, one in four Americans claim it’s not just folklore – when the air pressure drops, joints swell, and headaches kick in. A recent survey revealed that 52% believe in this weather-predicting power, leaving us to wonder if Mother Nature is sending signals or if we’re just knee-deep in old wives’ tales.

It’s not just the joint aches and pains in play here, in the survey one in six said they can anticipate bad weather with a headache onset. So, The question arises: is this a legitimate occurrence, or are people merely harboring illusions? Surprisingly, there is scientific evidence supporting the correlation, so there’s that.

Do you have a body part that predicts the weather?