Do You Secretly Enjoy These Stinky Smells? Time To Fess Up!
Look everyone has their own likes and dislikes. What one may love the smell of, others look at them like they have lost all their marbles and sense of smell. Which is why it’s always interesting to see what people agree and disagree on.
Smells can hold memories, good times, bad times and straight up cause us to gag. But it depends on the person. So, quiz yourself and see how many of these “stinky” smells you actually enjoy! (Don’t worry you don’t have to actually tell anyone if you enjoy a really gnarly smell.)
According to Ranker.com, here are 20 stinky smells that you secretly enjoy:
1. Old Books
2. Gasoline
3. Sharpie
4. White Board Markers
5. New Tires
6. Dish Soap
7. Leather Shoes
8. Chlorine
9. Hairspray
10. Pencil dust
11. Freshly Laid Tar
12. Zippo Lighter Fuel
13. Puppy Breath
14. Isopropyl Alcohol
15. Windex
16. Your Own Farts
17. Vinegar
18. Dog And Cat Paws
19. Paint Thinner
20. Wet Hay