Do You Secretly Enjoy These Stinky Smells? Time To Fess Up!

Look everyone has their own likes and dislikes. What one may love the smell of, others look at them like they have lost all their marbles and sense of smell. Which is why it’s always interesting to see what people agree and disagree on.

Smells can hold memories, good times, bad times and straight up cause us to gag. But it depends on the person. So, quiz yourself and see how many of these “stinky” smells you actually enjoy! (Don’t worry you don’t have to actually tell anyone if you enjoy a really gnarly smell.)

According to Ranker.com, here are 20 stinky smells that you secretly enjoy:

1. Old Books

2. Gasoline

3. Sharpie

4. White Board Markers

5. New Tires

6. Dish Soap

7. Leather Shoes

8. Chlorine

9. Hairspray

10. Pencil dust

11. Freshly Laid Tar

12. Zippo Lighter Fuel

13. Puppy Breath

14. Isopropyl Alcohol

15. Windex

16. Your Own Farts

17. Vinegar

18. Dog And Cat Paws

19. Paint Thinner

20. Wet Hay